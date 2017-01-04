Daviess County Library now offers digital ebooks, audiobooks and video

Daviess County Library has expanded its services with ebooks, digital audiobooks and streaming video available to enjoy from the library’s online catalog OverDrive. Library card holders can borrow popular digital media anytime, anywhere by visiting [http://molib2go.overdrive.com].

Users may browse the library’s website, borrow titles with a valid library card, and start reading, listening or watching on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Nook®, Android™ phones and tablets, and