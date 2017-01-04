Capitol Perspectives: Waiting to see the courage of a SEAL

by Phill Brooks

Navy SEALS are known for their courage in training and combat. So when Missouri’s governor-elect, Eric Greitens, gives his inaugural address, I’ll be listening to hear how he demonstrates that courage in governmental leadership.

Does he directly address the major, but politically dangerous problems facing this state? Or, does he give an inaugural speech I’ve heard so often filled with lofty rhetoric, but devoid of dangerous details?