Capitol Perspectives: Waiting to see the courage of a SEAL

by Phill Brooks
Navy SEALS are known for their courage in training and combat. So when Missouri’s governor-elect, Eric Greitens, gives his inaugural address, I’ll be listening to hear how he demonstrates that courage in governmental leadership.
Does he directly address the major, but politically dangerous problems facing this state? Or, does he give an inaugural speech I’ve heard so often filled with lofty rhetoric, but devoid of dangerous details?
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.