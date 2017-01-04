Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

The Great Light GHS boys can’t finish as East Buchanan steals 48-40 win » Annual Greenhand Conference in Trenton The annual Greenhand Motivational Conference for Area 2 FFA Chapters will be hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Conference is co-sponsored by NCMC and MFA Incorporated.

Thirty area high schools are expected to bring approximately 400 agriculture students to meet state FFA officers and learn more about the field of agriculture and opportunities available through FFA. Area residents are cautioned of traffic congestion Please subscribe or log in to access full content.