Karen Leslie Warden 1957-2016

Karen Leslie Warden, 59, Gallatin, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 28, 2016, with friends and family around her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the sun is shining and everyone can gather outdoors and enjoy one another as she would have wanted.

Karen was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Les and Margaret Warden on March 9, 1957. She attended Humboldt High