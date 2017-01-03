"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Betty J. Tingler 1927-2016

Betty J. Tingler, 89, formerly of Jameson passed away Dec. 30th 2016 at the Daviess County Nursing & Rehab. Services were Jan. 3, 2017 at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial was at the Hillcrest Cemetery near Gallatin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Cemetery c/o the Funeral Home.

Jesus said unto her: “let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 3rd, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply