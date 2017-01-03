Betty J. Tingler 1927-2016

Betty J. Tingler, 89, formerly of Jameson passed away Dec. 30th 2016 at the Daviess County Nursing & Rehab. Services were Jan. 3, 2017 at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial was at the Hillcrest Cemetery near Gallatin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillcrest Cemetery c/o the Funeral Home.

Jesus said unto her: “let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and