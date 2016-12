Winston school news

Winston R-6 School District will be out of session for Christmas break until Jan. 5 when students will return to class.

Elementary Second Quarter Awards Celebration will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 2:15 p.m. in the gym. All are invited to attend.

HDC Band Tour will be coming to the Winston school on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9:45 p.m. The community is invited to come and enjoy this