Regional jail shows marginal profit over 10 month budget

The Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail recorded a net income of $112,554 between January and October of 2016, according to its Profit and Loss Budget, which was discussed during a meeting of the board on Thursday, Dec. 22.

It is important to remember that the jail has two sources of income. One source is the money it makes off the business of housing inmates in the jail proper. The second source is