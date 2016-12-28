"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Regional jail shows marginal profit over 10 month budget

The Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail recorded a net income of $112,554 between January and October of 2016, according to its Profit and Loss Budget, which was discussed during a meeting of the board on Thursday, Dec. 22.

It is important to remember that the jail has two sources of income. One source is the money it makes off the business of housing inmates in the jail proper. The second source is

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 28th, 2016 | Category: Community News, Law Enforcement, Local Government | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply