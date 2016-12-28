R-6 board updates on construction project

Representatives from CTS met with the Winston R-6 Board of Education and presented an update on construction budget information and building progress regarding the current classroom building project that is underway at the school.

The auditor’s report for fiscal year 2015-2016 conducted by CPA Jeremy Clevenger was approved. The report showed that the Winston School District is in compliance with all state regulations and statutes for public school financial accounting.