"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

R-6 board updates on construction project

Representatives from CTS met with the Winston R-6 Board of Education and presented an update on construction budget information and building progress regarding the current classroom building project that is underway at the school.

The auditor’s report for fiscal year 2015-2016 conducted by CPA Jeremy Clevenger was approved. The report showed that the Winston School District is in compliance with all state regulations and statutes for public school financial accounting.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 28th, 2016 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply