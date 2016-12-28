Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Invitational Basketball Tournament Brackets North Daviess back to school on Jan. 4, two sign up for board » Penalties increased for government officials who steal public money Auditor Galloway announces bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public money Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced a bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public dollars. Senate Bill 176 increases the penalties for public officials convicted of misconduct, and grants additional authority to Missouri prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement agencies when inappropriate or illegal activity is suspected at the local level. Please subscribe or log in to access full content.