Penalties increased for government officials who steal public money

Auditor Galloway announces bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public money
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced a bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public dollars. Senate Bill 176 increases the penalties for public officials convicted of misconduct, and grants additional authority to Missouri prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement agencies when inappropriate or illegal activity is suspected at the local level.
