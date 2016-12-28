North Daviess back to school on Jan. 4, two sign up for board

School dismissed Dec. 21 for winter break at North Daviess R-3, with teachers returning Jan. 3 for in-service, and classes resuming on Jan. 4, 2017. The first scheduled weather make up day will be Jan. 16, 2017.
The board approved the annual audit done by Clevenger and Associates, CPA, PC, during business conducted at the North Daviess R-3 Board of Education meeting held Dec. 19.
Jason Lewis and Natalie May
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.