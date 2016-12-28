"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

North Daviess back to school on Jan. 4, two sign up for board

School dismissed Dec. 21 for winter break at North Daviess R-3, with teachers returning Jan. 3 for in-service, and classes resuming on Jan. 4, 2017. The first scheduled weather make up day will be Jan. 16, 2017.

The board approved the annual audit done by Clevenger and Associates, CPA, PC, during business conducted at the North Daviess R-3 Board of Education meeting held Dec. 19.

Jason Lewis and Natalie May

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 28th, 2016 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply