GHS girls ride hot start to Hoops win over Carrollton

It was a 19-2 scoring run that doomed Gallatin’s girls last Tuesday night against Trenton. One night later, the Lady Bulldogs used a 19-2 run to bury Carrollton and come away with a 43-21 win in NCMC Holiday Hoops action.

It took Taylor Sloan just four seconds to hit two free throws that staked the Lady Bulldogs to a lead they would never relinquish. Gallatin rolled up a 19-2 lead