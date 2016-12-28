"Like" us on Facebook

GHS boys look to rebound from third straight loss

Gallatin’s boys aren’t too fond of the number “10” right now, with good reason.

The Bulldogs came up short against Carrollton last Wednesday night in Holiday Hoops action, falling by ten points for the third consecutive outing, this time 67-57.

Gallatin trailed, 9-1, off the opening tipoff and didn’t get back to even with the Trojans until 2:01 of the second quarter. The Bulldogs took their first lead at 2:59

December 28th, 2016 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

