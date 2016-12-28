Five GHS wrestlers ranked in Class 1, team rated 10th

Missouri High School wrestling rankings came out last week and showed five Gallatin Bulldogs ranked in the top six in their respective weight divisions.

Unbeaten freshman Ross Critten is the top ranked wrestler in the Class 1, 106-pound weight class. Critten is coming off a championship showing in the Battle of Lexington.

Caleb Boyd (138), Wyatt Bird (145) and Graydee Rains (195) are all ranked sixth in their respective weight