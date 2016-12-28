"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Five GHS wrestlers ranked in Class 1, team rated 10th

Missouri High School wrestling rankings came out last week and showed five Gallatin Bulldogs ranked in the top six in their respective weight divisions.

Unbeaten freshman Ross Critten is the top ranked wrestler in the Class 1, 106-pound weight class. Critten is coming off a championship showing in the Battle of Lexington.

Caleb Boyd (138), Wyatt Bird (145) and Graydee Rains (195) are all ranked sixth in their respective weight

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 28th, 2016 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply