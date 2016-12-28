Donations received for OATS fares

Beginning January 1, Daviess County residents can access transportation on the OATS bus with no fare being charged for as long as the donation money lasts.

Donations were given by the Gallatin Christian Women’s Fellowship and Gallatin Methodist.

Call your local contact for more information.

To schedule a ride on any of these routes, call the contact number in your town:

Gallatin: Marge Hennen (660) 663-2075

St. Joseph: Joyce Becerra