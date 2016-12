Lois Hager 1947-2016

Lois Jean “Jeanie” Hager, 69, St. Joseph, died Dec. 22, 2016, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in St. Joseph. Ms. Hager will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No services or visitation are scheduled at this time.

She was born July 1, 1947, in Bethany, daughter of Maxine and Forest Miles. She married Robert “Bob” Hager on Aug. 1, 1975, and he survives of the home.