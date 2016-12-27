Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Daviess County Courthouse News Lois Hager 1947-2016 » Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary 12-20-16 9 am – Court in session. 10:35 am – Walk-in to Sheriff’s Office regarding theft from residence. 10:47 am – Deputy and K-9 Alan out at Gallatin High School. 11:10 am – Abandoned car at business in Coffey. 1:13 pm – Trenton PD with rollover 911 call regarding domestic disturbance in Jamesport. Two deputies and trooper en route. Suspect left and victim not wanting to prosecute upon arrival. No Please subscribe or log in to access full content.