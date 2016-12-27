"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Incident Summary

12-20-16

9 am – Court in session.

10:35 am – Walk-in to Sheriff’s Office regarding theft from residence.

10:47 am – Deputy and K-9 Alan out at Gallatin High School.

11:10 am – Abandoned car at business in Coffey.

1:13 pm – Trenton PD with rollover 911 call regarding domestic disturbance in Jamesport. Two deputies and trooper en route. Suspect left and victim not wanting to prosecute upon arrival. No

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 27th, 2016 | Category: Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply