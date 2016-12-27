Daviess County Courthouse News

County Commission

James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed issues around the county.

At 9 a.m., the public hearing for amended budget for 2016 was held. David Cox moved to amend the 2016 budget. Randy Sims seconded. Roll call vote: Cox – yea; Sims – yea. Motion carried.

Becky Simpson, county program director, Greg Macy, board member and Tim Baker, office specialist from the Extension office, discussed the 2017 budget