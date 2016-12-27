Daviess County Courthouse News

County Commission
James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed issues around the county.
At 9 a.m., the public hearing for amended budget for 2016 was held. David Cox moved to amend the 2016 budget. Randy Sims seconded. Roll call vote: Cox – yea; Sims – yea. Motion carried.
Becky Simpson, county program director, Greg Macy, board member and Tim Baker, office specialist from the Extension office, discussed the 2017 budget
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.