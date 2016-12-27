Cecil Rhoades 1926-2016

Funeral services for Cecil Rhoades were held Dec. 26, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial was at the Coffey Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey Cemetery c/o McWilliams Funeral Home.

Cecil C. Rhoades, 90, Gallatin, died Dec. 22, 2016, at the Daviess County Nursing & Rehab.

Cecil was born April 18, 1926, the son of Henry Alvin and Frances (Wright) Rhoades in Maysville, where he attended