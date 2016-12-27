Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Carl R. "Casey" Cornett 1937-2016 Carl R. "Casey" Cornett, 79, of Pattonsburg, passed away Dec. 25, 2016 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28th at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Inurnment will be held at a later late. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pattonsburg R-2 Athletic Department c/o McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.