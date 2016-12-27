"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Carl R. “Casey” Cornett 1937-2016

Carl R.  “Casey” Cornett, 79, of Pattonsburg, passed away Dec. 25, 2016 at his home.  Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28th at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Inurnment will be held at a later late. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pattonsburg R-2 Athletic Department c/o McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin.

Casey

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 27th, 2016 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply