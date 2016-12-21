"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Sheriff Becerra appointed to meth task force

Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra (D) was recently appointed to the Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Relief Task Force by the Governor. Also appointed to the taskforce were Randee M. Kaiser (R) of Carthage, sheriff of Jasper County, and Mark S. Owen (R) of Parkville, sheriff of Platte County. The announcement was made on Dec. 16.

The Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Relief Taskforce was established to administer grants in Missouri related to meth

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 21st, 2016 | Category: Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply