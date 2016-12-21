Sheriff Becerra appointed to meth task force

Daviess County Sheriff Ben Becerra (D) was recently appointed to the Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Relief Task Force by the Governor. Also appointed to the taskforce were Randee M. Kaiser (R) of Carthage, sheriff of Jasper County, and Mark S. Owen (R) of Parkville, sheriff of Platte County. The announcement was made on Dec. 16.

The Missouri Sheriff Methamphetamine Relief Taskforce was established to administer grants in Missouri related to meth