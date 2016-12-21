"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

R-5 board seeks to raise school levy by 90 cents per $100

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved Proposition #2, which would increase the school levy .90 per $100 assessed valuation with official resolution in January, 2017. The proposition, if approved, would be on the April 4, 2017, election ballot.

In closed session at the Dec. 15 meeting, the board unanimously approved to add another year to Dr. Copple’s contract through June 30, 2020.

The board approved payment of checks to

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 21st, 2016 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply