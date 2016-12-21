R-5 board seeks to raise school levy by 90 cents per $100

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved Proposition #2, which would increase the school levy .90 per $100 assessed valuation with official resolution in January, 2017. The proposition, if approved, would be on the April 4, 2017, election ballot.

In closed session at the Dec. 15 meeting, the board unanimously approved to add another year to Dr. Copple’s contract through June 30, 2020.

