Irene Frost celebrates 99th Christmas, turns 100 with the new year

On Jan. 1 of next year, Irene Frost of Gallatin, will turn 100, which means this year she will celebrate her 99th Christmas. Her family is requesting a card shower for her birthday. She will be honored after the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Jan. 1, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin. All friends and family are invited.
Irene’s family was originally from the Jamesport area. They had relatives
This is a wonderful article, but there’s one big mistake: this is Irene’s 100th Christmas. Her first Christmas would have been 1917; 1917-1920 = 4 Christmases. Count the decades 1921-30, etc through 2010 and that equals 90 years; then 2011-2016 equals 6 years. Sorry, but that totals 100 Christmases!
Her first Christmas was just before she turned 1 year old.
Still a nice article, though.
-Linda Arnold