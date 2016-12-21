Gallatin couple jailed for abuse, endangerment

Alex and Brooklyn Shelton, Gallatin, were arrested Dec. 15 by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Highway Patrol. Alex, 30, was charged with class B felony abuse of a child by causing physical injury. Brooklyn, 28, was charged with class C felony endangering welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk by not seeking medical care for the child. Both were transferred to DDCRJ.
On Oct. 25,
