Bulldogs drop two to Trenton, back in action tonight at Holiday Hoops

Gallatin’s girls and boys absorbed twin 10-point losses at the hands of the Trenton Bulldogs Tuesday night in GRC East Division action in Trenton.

The GHS Bulldogs turn right around and play tonight against respective Carrollton teams in NCMC Holiday Hoops at the Ketcham Center. The Lady Bulldogs tip off at 7 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

Though they played the opposing Trenton girls much closer than two