Bulldogs 4th of 39 teams at Battle of Lexington wrestling tourney

Gallatin wrestlers improved 14 places in a year’s time at the Battle of Lexington Tournament, and did it with essentially the same lineup as a year ago.

Last weekend’s tournament began with icy winter weather and Friday night’s coating on roads, coupled with Saturday’s snow, forced some schools to drop out of the competition.

Led by Ross Critten’s first place finish in the 106-pound weight division, the Bulldogs amassed enough

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 21st, 2016 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply