Blast from the Past

Dec. 20, 2006

Gallatin freshman Levi Michener defeated all comers on Saturday to capture the championship in the 103-pound weight class at the Trenton Wrestling Tournament.

For the second year in a row, Georgia Maxwell and Janie McKinsey of the Daviess County Recorder’s Office presented a display at Dockery Park in Gallatin recognizing Daviess County servicemen and servicewomen. Names of the soldiers are printed on a star and hung on