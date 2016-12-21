"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Bearcats vs. UNA game was brutal; now on to new coach, new challenges

Editor’s note: This summary of the NCAA Division II national football championship is based on information mostly written by award-winning columnist David Boyce of Bearcatsports.com as well as various other online sources about DII football.

It was brutal. That goes for both the weather and the Bearcats. “Brutal” is the right label for Northwest Missouri State’s 29-3 victory over North Alabama in the 2016 NCAA Division II Championship game Saturday

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
December 21st, 2016 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply