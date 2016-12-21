Bearcats vs. UNA game was brutal; now on to new coach, new challenges

Editor’s note: This summary of the NCAA Division II national football championship is based on information mostly written by award-winning columnist David Boyce of Bearcatsports.com as well as various other online sources about DII football.
It was brutal. That goes for both the weather and the Bearcats. “Brutal” is the right label for Northwest Missouri State’s 29-3 victory over North Alabama in the 2016 NCAA Division II Championship game Saturday
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.