Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:
When our village went into small town organization we were told that our ordinances had to be up-to-date, not add more. Our ordinance advisor, Mrs. Lusk, stated it would be cheaper to join the organization and let her do it instead of someone else. Quote: We could get out of organization when ordinances were done. That has been four years ago. It has cost the village more money
I would like to make a few comments regarding your letter. Besides ordinance work there are other benefits to networking with other small towns in our area and also having access to legal council when needed. The cost of STCB membership is very minimal for the benefits derived. Our two clerks perform completely separate duties and if you are unaware of the scope of work to be done, it is easy to see why there may be some confusion. Please be advised it is NOT costing the Village additional money to have the services of two clerks. Checks and balances are good in every organization and faster response to customers is possible with more than one clerk involved. A public posting has been made giving residents time and date info so they can submit paperwork to the Clerk at City Hall to run for board member, if they choose to do so. Meeting dates are selected to conform to board and clerk availability and the date and time are ALWAYS published in a water bill insert each month. We also have a Facebook page “Village of Altamont” where folks can Like and Follow our information postings. The Board and Clerks welcome each and every resident to join us at monthly meetings and there is always a public comment time allowed if anyone has a non-agenda item to present to the Board. If readers have not guessed by now, I am one of the Clerks mentioned and these remarks are strictly my own facts and not a representation of any sort of official response from the Village of Altamont. Many times, lack of complete information or receipt of incorrect facts causes hurtful misunderstandings. I am merely trying to balance the scale a bit with my input.