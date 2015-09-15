"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

A Death Greatly Exaggerated

Dw.cdrHe hadn’t stopped by in quite awhile. He sat down in front of my desk, looking very somber as he said, “How ya doin’?”
I thought he was inquiring about my health. So, he rephrased. “I mean, with internet and the bad way for newspapers these days, how’s your business doing?”
I knew what he meant. I’ve been a newspaper hack here approaching 40 long years. A community newspaper’s health

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
September 15th, 2015 | Tags: , , | Category: Opinion | Print This Story Print This Story

1 comment to A Death Greatly Exaggerated

Leave a Reply