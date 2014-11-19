Altamont Man Jailed for Arson, Assault

As reported in the sheriff’s report last week, Terry M. Roberts Jr., 43, Altamont, was charged Nov. 7 with assault 1st degree, class A felony; assault 1st degree, class B felony; burglary 1st degree, class B felony; and arson 1st degree, class B felony.

According to the probable cause report prepared by Deputy Robert Mazur, Roberts struck Thomas D. Neal multiple times in the head with a hammer near East