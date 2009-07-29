Turning a new leaf — floral shop opens in Pattonsburg

Alex Sperry will hold a grand opening for Al’s Floral and Gifts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Pattonsburg. Cake, snacks, lemonade and tea will be served.

Al’s Floral and Gifts offers a large variety of fresh flower bouquets and silk flower arrangements for all occasions. You can stop by the store, or order online through Telefloral services (teleflora.com).

Alex also has bulk candy in