Missouri Bankers Association elects new officers

Ron D. Cornett, president, BTC Bank, Bethany, representing the Mark Twain Region in Northeast Missouri was among Missouri bankers who are continuing to serve their three-year terms on the MBA Board as regional directors.

New officers were elected and installed during the Missouri Bankers Association (MBA) 119th Annual Convention held June 16 to 18 in Branson at The Chateau on the Lake.