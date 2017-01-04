|
|
Margaret Ferguson, 87, passed away Jan. 5, 2017 at the Liberty Hospital. Services will be held at 1:30 pm Wed., Jan.11 at the Old Scotland Church in Jameson. Visitation is 5-7 pm, Tuesday evening at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin, where friends may call after 11am. Burial will be at the Old Scotland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Old Scotland Cemetery.
Margaret Jean Truitt was born to Gladys
Graveside services and burial for Annabel Terry were held Jan. 9, at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Bethany and/or Miriam Cemetery c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, Mo., 64424.
Annabel (Hunt) Terry, 87, Bethany, died Jan. 6, 2017, at her home.
She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Martinsville, the daughter
Alvan J. Smith, 82, of Gallatin passed away Jan. 4, 2017 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 4pm Sunday, Jan. 8th at McWilliams Funeral Home, in Gallatin. Visitation will be held 2-4 Sunday afternoon. Inurnment at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alvan Smith Memorial Fund c/o McWilliams Funeral Home, 1329 W. Grand, Gallatin, Mo.
Alvan was born Feb. 24,
January
Gallatin Board of Aldermen discuss the redesign of the water plant and review a project plan schedule and hear an update on the cupola building. The year 2015 ended with an 11.4% increase in fatalities on Missouri roads but no fatalities in Daviess County. MU Extension offers free tax preparation service to low and middle income taxpayers. Livingston County youth alcohol party leads to arrest of Jamesport man, Michael
Six Gallatin junior varsity wrestlers ushered in the New Year on Saturday by taking part in the Pleasant Hill Junior Varsity Wrestling Tournament.
Keegan Allen, Gaven Gray and Tom Crouse each wrestled to a first place finish in the 15-team tournament. Jared Williams finished third in his bracket. Cody Arnold and Brigham Steele were fourth place finishers in their respective weight division.
Allen finished 4-0 on the day in the
By Benjamin Herrold
Every time you think Missouri men’s basketball has reached rock bottom, the Tigers seem to tumble through yet another trap door, falling still lower. It calls to mind former Kansas City Royals manager Buddy Bell, during one particularly bad stretch of baseball, saying, “I’ll never say it can’t get worse.
Let’s take stock. Missouri lost 81-76 to Lipscomb last Thursday to wrap up nonconference play at 5-7.
by T.L. Huffman
Are you haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past? Or anything else for that matter?
Then Sam Uptegrove, Greenfield, is interested in your story. He would like to develop a network of sources in Northwest Missouri to include in a book he is writing.
Mr. Uptegrove has been researching the Heartland’s paranormal since a teenager and has been doing it now for over 40 years.
“At eight
The 10th Annual Lake Viking Polar Plunge will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. This year’s theme is “Plunge like there’s no manana!”
The event benefits Special Olympics Missouri. Registration is at 12 noon and the plunge is at 2 p.m. Contact Melody Prawitz at 816-233-6232 or register online at www.somo/plunge.
Lake Viking Polar Strut is a 5K/10K run and walk, also held on Feb. 25. Registration is at 9 a.m.
Missouri Master Naturalists volunteer for conservation education and service projects. Last summer, they helped pass out native plants at Prairie Days at Dunn Ranch in Harrison County.
Loess Hills Chapter holding training sessions in St. Joseph
St. Joseph, Mo. – The Loess Hills Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists is taking applications for training classes and membership. Missouri Master Naturalists mix science with service by assisting with conservation and nature education
|
