|
Community Links
Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community. Click Here
|
The North Missourian is Available in Print &/or Online!
For print subscribers, online access is FREE! Simply contact the North Missourian at 660-663-2154 or email [email protected] to set up your new user name & password.
Want an Online Access Only? Follow the links on this page or contact us at 660-663-2154 and we’ll get you set up for only $24.
Subscribers – You can view this week’s North Missourian digital issue…
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
By Benjamin Herrold
Last week brought more of the same for Missouri basketball. There was a home loss to a pretty bad Auburn team, maybe Missouri’s last best chance to win an SEC game this season, and then a road loss to Arkansas, where the Razorbacks toyed with the Tigers.
The home loss to Auburn was particularly atrocious, even in a season that has lost its ability to shock. Missouri
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
It took Mother Nature to bring Gallatin’s busy, and successful, wrestling schedule to a screeching halt.
Saturday’s forecast for freezing rain forced postponement of the Plattsburg Tournament and gave Bulldog grapplers a week off from competition. The Plattsburg Tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4.
In addition to a victory over GRC rival Maysville on Jan. 10, Gallatin also knocked off Polo, 60-10, and defeated Tarkio, 72-6.
Winners of
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
The Pattonsburg Board of Education agreed for the school to purchase 60 computers and pay over a three-year period.
Groundbreaking has started on the new building project and the new lighting project is completed. Herner Construction out of St. Joseph is doing the construction for the school and began work on Nov. 1. The building project will develop in three phases: new construction (additions to the building); renovation (building, mechanicals,
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
There could be no bigger contrast Tuesday night in how Gallatin’s girls started their game against Maysville and how the GHS boys stumbled out of the gate in theirs against the Wolverines.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 31 first quarter points, including a 26-point streak to begin the game, and pasted the Lady Wolverines, 56-10, to move to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Grand River Conference Eastern Division play.
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Gabe Cole has elevated his game over the last two weeks and his confidence has never been as high as it was at the end of Monday night’s rescheduled consolation final at Lawson.
Cole, who has averaged 14 points over his last four games, banged home a shot with one second left on the clock off a Jett Simmons assist to lift Gallatin to a 43-41 victory over Carrollton in
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Richmond’s Lady Spartans were nothing short of shell-shocked when they walked back onto the floor to start second quarter play in Friday night’s Lawson Tournament consolation championship.
Richmond nailed a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter to take a 14-13 lead, but then watched Gallatin score 22 unanswered points to break open a seesaw game. The Lady Bulldogs went on to win pulling away,
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
|
Subscribe online now!
Get a trial subscription for a whole month for just $3: Click Here
Contact Our Office:
Ph: 660.663.2154 -- Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 609B South Main, Gallatin, MO 64640; email inquiries or submit photos/news or ads to: [email protected]
Real Estate /Auctions!
Your best source for Real Estate and Auctions throughout North Missouri & South Iowa is a click away: ShoMeMore.com
News Photo Archives
Thousands of pictures you can view right now or purchase: Photo Archive