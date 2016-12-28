|
Auditor Galloway announces bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public money
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced a bipartisan effort to increase penalties for government officials who steal public dollars. Senate Bill 176 increases the penalties for public officials convicted of misconduct, and grants additional authority to Missouri prosecuting attorneys and law enforcement agencies when inappropriate or illegal activity is suspected at the local level.
School dismissed Dec. 21 for winter break at North Daviess R-3, with teachers returning Jan. 3 for in-service, and classes resuming on Jan. 4, 2017. The first scheduled weather make up day will be Jan. 16, 2017.
The board approved the annual audit done by Clevenger and Associates, CPA, PC, during business conducted at the North Daviess R-3 Board of Education meeting held Dec. 19.
Jason Lewis and Natalie May
by Judge Brent Elliot
Grandparents, great-grandparents, brothers, sisters, half-brothers, half-sisters, stepparents, stepbrothers, stepsisters, uncles, or aunts frequently serve as relative care providers. Relative care is, theoretically, the least restrictive family-like setting for children requiring out-of-home placement. It is the court’s hope that relative care placement will reinforce the social status that comes from belonging to a family and the sense of identity and self-esteem that is inherent in knowing one’s
Dec. 27, 2006
Gallatin R-5 and Pattonsburg R-2 in Daviess County were among more than 200 Missouri school districts to have earned the state’s “Distinction in Performance” award for their academic achievement and progress during the last school year.
Three Lady Bulldogs were recognized on the St. Joseph News-Press 2006 All-News-Press sports teams. Senior Danielle Critten was named second team for girls golf. Junior Lacey Dixon and sophomore Maggie Strange
Missouri High School wrestling rankings came out last week and showed five Gallatin Bulldogs ranked in the top six in their respective weight divisions.
Unbeaten freshman Ross Critten is the top ranked wrestler in the Class 1, 106-pound weight class. Critten is coming off a championship showing in the Battle of Lexington.
Caleb Boyd (138), Wyatt Bird (145) and Graydee Rains (195) are all ranked sixth in their respective weight
It was a 19-2 scoring run that doomed Gallatin’s girls last Tuesday night against Trenton. One night later, the Lady Bulldogs used a 19-2 run to bury Carrollton and come away with a 43-21 win in NCMC Holiday Hoops action.
It took Taylor Sloan just four seconds to hit two free throws that staked the Lady Bulldogs to a lead they would never relinquish. Gallatin rolled up a 19-2 lead
Gallatin’s boys aren’t too fond of the number “10” right now, with good reason.
The Bulldogs came up short against Carrollton last Wednesday night in Holiday Hoops action, falling by ten points for the third consecutive outing, this time 67-57.
Gallatin trailed, 9-1, off the opening tipoff and didn’t get back to even with the Trojans until 2:01 of the second quarter. The Bulldogs took their first lead at 2:59
Winston R-6 School District will be out of session for Christmas break until Jan. 5 when students will return to class.
Elementary Second Quarter Awards Celebration will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 2:15 p.m. in the gym. All are invited to attend.
HDC Band Tour will be coming to the Winston school on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9:45 p.m. The community is invited to come and enjoy this
